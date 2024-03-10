APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket : The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the admit cards or hall tickets for the objective type screening test for group 1 services recruitment today, March 10.

Candidates can download the admit card from Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission's official website at psc.ap.gov.in. OTPR ID and password are needed to download APPSC Group 1 hall tickets 2024.

The APPSC exam will be conducted for the recruitment of vacancies to various Group 1 posts, including Deputy Collectors, District Social Welfare Officer, Municipal Commissioner, and District Employment Officers, among others.

The APPSC Group 1 examination scheduled for March 17 will take place across 18 district centres of Andhra Pradesh. The APPSC exam will take place in two shifts. The first shift exam for paper 1 is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 12 pm. The second shift exam for paper 2 is scheduled to take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Follow the steps given below to download the APPSC hall ticket:

Step 1. Visit APPSC official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2. On the home page open the hall ticket tab.

Step 3. Candidates must log in using OTPR ID and password.

Step 4. APPSC hall ticket will be displayed that will mention the details of the applicant and exam centre

Step 5. Candidates must verify the details and download the hall ticket for future reference.

Any error in personal information, including the photograph and other details must be reported immediately.

The commission in a notice to applicants willing to give the exam stated, “The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Guidelines and Instructions thereon. They should also ensure the location of the test centre allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination." Candidates must visit the official APPSC website for more details.

