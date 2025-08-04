APPSC tweaks recruitment exam norms for govt jobs: Check details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Monday proposed a significant change in the examination process for government job recruitments across various departments, reported News18.

According to the report, the APPSC is planning to conduct the preliminary exam only if the number of applications received exceeds 200 times the number of posts notified.

The report added that currently, both prelims and mains exams take place if the number of applications crosses 25,000, despite the number of vacancies.

However, considering it an unnecessary expenditure and waste of time, the APPSC is now mulling a new filtering system. In case this proposal is accepted, several Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission recruitments may be conducted with just one exam instead of two.

Meanwhile, a report by Career360 stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has accepted the proposal and implemented it in the recently announced recruitment for Forest Section and Beat officer in the Andhra Pradesh Forest Subordinate Service.

What may change? In case a notification is issued for 100 posts, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission would have conducted a preliminary (prelims) exam only if more than 20,000 applications are received. Otherwise, the APPSC may directly conduct a single-stage recruitment process or the mains exam.

Key roles of APPSC Established under Article 315 of the Indian Constitution, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is a constitutional body which conducts recruitment to various civil services and government posts in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

a) Conduct competitive examinations, interviews, and departmental tests for the state government.

b) Advises the government on matters related to recruitment rules and others.

c) Prepare exam syllabi for various government job exams.

