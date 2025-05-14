APRJC results 2025: Date, Time, How to download on aprs.apcfss.in; details here

The School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is likely to announce the APRJC Result 2025 today May 14, 2025, on the official website aprs.apcfss.in, reports said. Students who sat for the Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) should visit the website for the recent updates.
2. Tap the link that states ‘APRJC Result 2025’ on the homepage.
3. Mention your Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and fill the Captcha code.
4. Press Submit to access your result.
5. Download and save the result for later purposes
Candidate's Name
Category
Total Marks Obtained
Candidate ID
APRJC CET 2025 was held on April 25 2025 for 1,425 seats in residential junior colleges across the state. It was conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM across 26 district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh.
The result will consist of important details such as the candidate's name, category, and marks obtained out of the total marks.
Students will be shortlisted for the admission process in accordance with their cut-off marks once the results are out. Those who qualify will be allowed to join the counselling process, which will be held in two phases.
Candidates are encouraged to keep all required documents ready to prevent any delays during counselling. Specific instructions about the counselling schedule and seat allotment process will be published on the official website.