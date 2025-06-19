MUMBAI : Ashoka University has opened a “special admission" round for students who secured admissions in the US-based colleges but are reluctant to move to the US amid the Trump administration's crackdown on campus protests.

Analysts expect other private universities to follow suit as the Haryana-based private university claims to have received “significant interest" from this group of students.

“This announcement has generated significant interest among students who had initially planned to study in the US, reflecting growing interest in high-quality education options within India," the university told Mint.

The announcement comes at a time when many Indian parents are concerned that political clashes and US education visa curbs will impact the future of their children.

“This will be followed by other private universities that have a global standing and want to be seen as an alternative option to a foreign degree," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and leader for education and skill development practice at consulting firm KPMG.

No longer the go-to country

This may lead to other countries gaining popularity as well.

The number of Indian students studying in the US in the 2023-24 academic year hit an all-time high of 331,602, rising 23% on-year, showed data provided by Open Doors, a portal for international students.

However, the second Donald Trump administration has come down heavily on Ivy League universities, especially Harvard University, following a series of pro-Palestine protests throughout 2024.

The Trump administration asked Harvard to share information on foreign student misconduct, including its reported collaboration with the Communist Party of China (CPC)-affiliated entities, alleged failure to act against antisemitism, campus violence, and ties to foreign adversaries. When the university refused to comply, the US Department of Homeland Security revoked its certification to host international students for the 2025-26 academic year.

The US government website states that the student and exchange visitor programme (SEVP) collects, maintains, analyses and provides information so that only legitimate foreign students or exchange visitors gain entry to the country. The battle is now in the courts.

Ashoka University, whose founders include Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of job site Naukri.com; R.K. Damani, founder of DMart; and Ashok Trivedi, co-founder of IGate, opened a special admissions window on Thursday for students who have received confirmed offers from universities in the US but are now seeking admission to the college's undergraduate programmes starting this August.

“To be considered, applicants must submit their confirmed offer from a US institution along with the original college application form submitted to that university," said the university.