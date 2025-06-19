Ashoka University opens special window for students reluctant to go to the US
Summary
Analysts expect other private universities to follow suit as parents worry about their children's security in the US amid the Trump administration's crackdown on universities.
MUMBAI : Ashoka University has opened a “special admission" round for students who secured admissions in the US-based colleges but are reluctant to move to the US amid the Trump administration's crackdown on campus protests.
