Assam Board HS result 2026: AHSEC Class 12 result to be announced soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in, steps to download result

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Class 12 results in the last week of April. Generally, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the education minister announce the result date through their official social media handles. However, the official date is yet to be confirmed.

Once declared, students will be able to check their results on official websites such as ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in, as well as on DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in). Results will be available for Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

How can students check AHSEC HS Result 2026? Students can download their mark sheets by following these steps:

1. Visit the official AHSEC website

2. Click on ‘HS Examination Result 2026’

3. Enter roll number and registration number

4. Submit the details

5. The result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save it for future use

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays on result day

This year, a total of 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026, which was conducted from February 11 to March 16 across 821 examination centres in the state.

Boys outperform girls in Assam Board class 10 exams Meanwhile, the Assam Board Class 10 results were announced on April 10, in which boys outshone girls. The pass percentage of boys was 67.78%, while that of girls was 63.96%.

A total of 4,29,249 students had appeared for the examinations held in February-March this year, with 65.62 per cent of the students clearing it. The overall pass percentage is an increase from 63.98 per cent in 2025.

Also Read | Assam board website down? Check alternatives to download HSLC Class 10 Result

Who were the toppers? The Assam State School Education Board, which conducted the examinations, also announced the names of the three toppers, with Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi, bagging the first position, scoring 591 marks out of a total of 600.

Akankha Bhuyan of Ambikagiri Rai Chaudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya secured the second position, with total marks of 589.

The third position was shared by Jia Farah Islam of Little Flower HS School, Dibrugarh, and Surjit Akhtar of Little Flowers School, Nalbari, with 588 marks each.

The top three best performing districts were Dima Hasao with overall pass percentage of 88.23, Sivasagar (84.08) and Dibrugarh (78.46).

Congratulating the successful students, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exhorted those who could not perform as per expectations to continue working with determination.

"Heartiest congratulations to all students who passed the HSLC Examination 2026. May this milestone open new opportunities ahead," he had said in a post on X.

"To those who did not get the expected results, stay determined. With hard work and perseverance, you will surely succeed. My best wishes always," Sarma had added.