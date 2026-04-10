Assam board website sebaonline.org down? Check alternatives to download HSLC Class 10 Result 2026

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result on Friday, April 10. However, due to heavy traffic on the official websites — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in, they can show errors for some students.

When LiveMint checked the official SEBA website, it threw an error due to heavy traffic. This is normal during result announcements.

However, the Assam board Class 10 result 2026 can be accessed online through various alternative methods.

Check how to download the Assam board Class 10 scorecard if the official website doesn't work:

SMS service

UMANG App

DigiLocker via SMS SMS is an official offline method to check results and is also the most reliable way if the internet is slow or websites aren't loading.

Open your messaging app.

Type: AS10

Send it to 5676750 or 56263 via UMANG App Class 10 results can also be accessed on the government-all-in-one app, UMANG, where you can find "Assam Board" under the education section to view the scorecard.

via DigiLocker If you need your digital certificate or marksheet for admissions immediately:

Log in to the DigiLocker app or website.

Go to the 'Education' category and select Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

Enter your roll number and year (2026).

Your verified marksheet will be saved to your "Issued Documents" section. Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026: Details to check on 10th scorecard Candidate Name

Roll number

Name of Exam

Subjects

Marks scored

Total Marks

Qualifying status

Also Read | Assam HSLC Result 2026 toppers list: Jyotirmay Das secures Rank 1 in Class 10

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 This year, the overall pass percentage in the HSLC Result 2026 stood at 65.62%, marking a slight improvement from last year’s 63.98%. Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared in the Class 10 state board exam, 2,81,701 passed.

Girls outperformed boys as girls secured 67.78% pass percentage while boys recorded 63.96% pass rate.

Dima Hasao district secured highest overall pass percentage of 88.23, followed by Sivasagar with 84.08% pass rate and Dibrugarh with 78.46%.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated meritorious students. In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 of #HSLCExamination2026 for their outstanding achievement. Your hard work, discipline, and dedication have truly paid off. Wishing you all continued success and a bright future ahead.”

Jyotirmay Das from Barpeta secured the 1st rank with 591 marks, Akankha Bhuyan from Biswanath got 2nd rank with 589 marks, while Jia Farah Islam from Dibrugarh and Surjit Akhtar from Nalbari jointly secured the 3rd rank with 588 marks.

Also Read | CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in: When and how to download

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended greetings to qualifying candidates.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all students who passed the HSLC Examination 2026. May this milestone open new opportunities ahead.”