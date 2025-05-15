Assam CEE Results 2025 OUT at astu.ac.in; Check steps to download, other details

Assam CEE Results 2025: The Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU declared the results of Assam CEE Results 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Candidates who had appeared for the Assam CEE 2025 examination can now check and download their results from the official website at astu.ac.in.

Assam CEE Results 2025: Credentials needed Students can download their Assam CEE Results 2025 by entering application number and password.

Assam CEE Results 2025: How to check — a step-by-step guide Candidates who appeared for the Assam CEE 2025 exam can check and download their results by following these simple steps:

1.Visit the official website of Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) at astu.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that says “Assam CEE Result 2025.”

3. Log in using your required credentials (such as application number and password).

4. Once logged in, your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Assam CEE Results 2025: How is the rank decided — what happens in case of a tie? The rank for Assam CEE 2025 is determined based on the total marks secured across all three subjects — Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

In case there is a tie between two students, the following tie-breaking criteria are applied in order:

1.Higher marks in Mathematics

2. If the tie persists, which candidate has got higher marks in Physics is considered.

3. If still unresolved, which candidate has got higher marks in Physics is considered.

4. If candidates have identical marks in all three subjects, the older candidate (by date of birth) is given preference

5. If a tie still remains, alphabetical order of the candidate’s name is used.