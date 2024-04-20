Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: SEBA declares result at resultsassam.nic.in | Here's how to check
Assam HSLC Result 2024: Boys outperformed girls as pass percentage for boys stood at 77.30 percent while that for girls, 74.40 pass percentage was registered. Meanwhile, transgender category recorded 80 percent pass percentage.
Assam HSLC Result 2024: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) declared the Assam HSLC result on Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the Assam HSLC exam can check their result online at the official website, resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org.