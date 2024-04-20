Assam HSLC Result 2024: Boys outperformed girls as pass percentage for boys stood at 77.30 percent while that for girls, 74.40 pass percentage was registered. Meanwhile, transgender category recorded 80 percent pass percentage.

Assam HSLC Result 2024: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) declared the Assam HSLC result on Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the Assam HSLC exam can check their result online at the official website, resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall pass percentage stood at 75.7 percent this year. Anurag Doloi topped the Assam HSLC exams with 593 marks. Jharna Saikia secured second position with 590 marks. Three students – Manash Saikia, Bedanta Choudhury and Devashree Kashyap – shared the third rank with 588 marks.

Also read: UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 LIVE Update: Check results on upresults.nic.in or via Digilocker and SMS — here's how Assam HSLC roll number is the only essential credential needed to check the result. Candidates can also check their result through the SMS facility and mobile application service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to check result using SMS facility Airtel mobile service users must type “AS10 <Roll number>" and send it 5207011 to check their result.

Similarly, Idea, Jio or Vodafone mobile service users must type “AS10 <Roll number>" and send it to 58888111 to check their result.

BSNL mobile service users must type “SEBA18<Roll number>" and send it 57766 to check their result. As many as 4,25,966 candidates registered for Assam HSLC exam among whom 4,19,078 candidates appeared for the exam. As per SEBA's data, Boys outperformed girls as pass percentage for boys stood at 77.30 percent while that for girls 74.40 pass percentage was registered. Meanwhile, transgender category recorded 80 percent pass percentage.

Also read: JAC 10th Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Girls outperform boys, all top 3 positions bagged by girls In the Assam HSLC result 2024, as many as 1,05,873 candidates secured first division, 1,50,764 secured first division and 60,680 secured first division. Chirang emerged as the best performing district with 91.20 percent pass percentage. Nalbari district trailed close with 88.10 percent pass percentage which was followed by Baksa district where pass percentage stood at 86.90 percent.

Also read: Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Highlights: 97.24% students clear PSEB class 10th; How and when to check score? Assam HSLC Result 2024: Steps to check Visit the official website of the Assam results at resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the 'High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) Results 2024, Assam, SEBA' link available.

Enter your roll number and captcha as shown on the page and click on submit.

Assam HSLC marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download Assam HSLC scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!