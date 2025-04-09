Assam HSLC Result 2025 date OUT: Steps, direct link to download SEBA Class 10 result and more

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to announce the HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 on 10 April on its official websites at results.sebaonline.org, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in, reported Indian Express.

Though the official announced the date of the result, but the timings are yet to be confirmed.

According to the details, shared by the board, the SEBA Assam Board Class 10 exams 2025 were held between 15 February and 3 March, while the practical exams were conducted on 21-22 January.

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: How To Check? Step 1: Open the official websites — results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the “Assam HSLC Result 2025" on he homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required information in the designated fields, including the roll number and captcha. Then, click on the Submit button.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify results and print a copy for future reference.

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Exam timings The exams for Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 took place in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th 2025: Passing criteria To pass the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th 2025, a student will have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: When were the exams conducted in 2024? In 2024, the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th exams were conducted between 16 February to 4 March. A total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the HSLC exams out of which 1,87,904 were male, 2,31,164 were female and 10 were transgender.