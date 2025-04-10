Assam HSLC Result 2025 date: Scores NOT to be declared today, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms

Assam HSLC Result 2025 date: The HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 will not be announced on April 10, according to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published10 Apr 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Assam CM confirms the delay in the HSLC class 10 result.
Assam CM confirms the delay in the HSLC class 10 result.(AP)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will not announce the HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 on Thursday, April 10.

Taking to the social media platform X, Assam CM on Wednesday wrote, “I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient.”

 

First Published:10 Apr 2025, 09:35 AM IST
