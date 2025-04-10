Assam HSLC Result 2025 date: Scores NOT to be declared today, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will not announce the HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 on Thursday, April 10.

Taking to the social media platform X, Assam CM on Wednesday wrote, “I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient.”