Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: DIRECT link to download Class 10 scores from sebaonline.org here; follow THESE 5 steps

Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announce the Assam HSLC Result 2025 on April 11 at 10:30 AM.

Those students, who appeared for the Assam Class 10 board examination, can check the results when announced on the official SEBA website.

The list of websites to check 'Assam HSLC Result 2025' is given below:

The Education Board will announce results for the Class 10 board examination conducted between February 15 and March 3. The Assam HSLC exam took place in two shifts. The three-hour long exam for first shift began at 9:00 AM while that for second shift it commenced at 1:30 PM.

