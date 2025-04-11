Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: DIRECT link to download Class 10 scores from sebaonline.org here; follow THESE 5 steps

Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announce the Assam HSLC Result 2025 on April 11 at 10:30 AM.
Those students, who appeared for the Assam Class 10 board examination, can check the results when announced on the official SEBA website.
The list of websites to check 'Assam HSLC Result 2025' is given below:
The Education Board will announce results for the Class 10 board examination conducted between February 15 and March 3. The Assam HSLC exam took place in two shifts. The three-hour long exam for first shift began at 9:00 AM while that for second shift it commenced at 1:30 PM.
Catch all Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates here
Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Students can check the results using mobile app by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store and download the "SEBA/ASSEB Result 2025" mobile application.
Step 3: Install and open the app and click on the link for the Assam HSLC Result 2025.
Step 3: Enter the requisite information in the result section and click on the submit button.
Step 5: The SEBA HSLC Result 2025 will be displayed on your screen.
Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Students, who appeared for the Assam Class 10 board examination, can check the results by following the below mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official SEBA website at sebaonline.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assam 10th Result 2025 link.
Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the result page. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.