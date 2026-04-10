Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 marksheet to be OUT today at sebaonline.org — 3 ways to check pass-fail status

Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result on Friday 10 April 2026. The Class 10 students can check their Class 10 result 2026 online on the board's website at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in. Once the result is released, students can also find the direct link to Assam Board 10th result 2026 on this page.
Students can also check the Assam HSLC result 2026 on the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, a total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the HSLC examinations.
The Class 10 result release was intentionally scheduled for the day after polling even though the education board complete the evaluation process on time. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on 9 April confirmed that the HSLC results will be declared on 10 April. The scorecard release is expected around 10 am or 11 am.
On Thursday, Assam Assembly elections to elect 126 members will be held in single phase, whose results will be announced on 4 May.
How to check 10th scorecard online
Follow the steps provided below to check Class 10 scorecard online:
Step 1: Visit the official website at: asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2: Navigate to HSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter roll number, other details and click on Submit.
Step 4: The result page showing candidate's 10th scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and save the result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
Catch all Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates here
Candidate Name
Roll number
Name of Exam
Subjects
Marks scored
Total Marks
Qualifying status
Step-by-step guide to check the 10th scorecard via DigiLocker:
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or username and password. Students who haven’t registered yet must complete the Aadhaar verification process.
Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ tab and select ‘Assam’.
Step 4: Click on the link for Assam HSLC Result 2026.
Step 5: Enter the required credentials and submit.
Step 6: The Assam Class 10 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future use.
To check 10th scorecard via SMS, follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Create a new message and type “ASSAM10 Roll Number”
Step 3: Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.
Step 4: The result will be sent to the same mobile number via SMS.
There are multiple ways in which students can access their Assam HSLC results:
Online
DigiLocker
SMS service
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