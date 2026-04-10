Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 marksheet to be OUT today at sebaonline.org — 3 ways to check pass-fail status

Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result on Friday 10 April 2026. The Class 10 students can check their Class 10 result 2026 online on the board's website at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in. Once the result is released, students can also find the direct link to Assam Board 10th result 2026 on this page.

Students can also check the Assam HSLC result 2026 on the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, a total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the HSLC examinations.

The Class 10 result release was intentionally scheduled for the day after polling even though the education board complete the evaluation process on time. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on 9 April confirmed that the HSLC results will be declared on 10 April. The scorecard release is expected around 10 am or 11 am.

On Thursday, Assam Assembly elections to elect 126 members will be held in single phase, whose results will be announced on 4 May.

How to check 10th scorecard online

Follow the steps provided below to check Class 10 scorecard online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at: asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate to HSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number, other details and click on Submit.

Step 4: The result page showing candidate's 10th scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Catch all Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates here