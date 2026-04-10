Assam HSLC Result 2026 toppers list: Jyotirmay Das secures Rank 1 in Class 10, 65.62% pass, girls outperform boys

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result on Friday, 10 April 2026, at 10:30 AM. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu released the list of top 3 rank holders who are as follows:
Rank 1 : Jyotirmay Das
Rank 2: Akankha Bhuyan
Rank 3: Jia Farah Islam
Rank 3: Surjit Akhtar
Jyotirmay Das from Barpeta secured the top rank with 591 marks while Akankha Bhuyan from Biswanath missed the spot by 2 marks and obtained 2nd rank with 589 marks. Meanwhile, there was a tie at third position as Jia Farah Islam from Dibrugarh and Surjit Akhtar from Nalbari jointly occupied 3rd rank with 588 marks.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated ll the meritorious students in a post on X. He stated, “Heartiest congratulations to the 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 of #HSLCExamination2026 for their outstanding achievement. Your hard work, discipline, and dedication have truly paid off. Wishing you all continued success and a bright future ahead.”
This year, the overall pass percentage in the HSLC Result 2026 stood at 65.62%, marking a slight improvement from last year’s 63.98%. Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared in the Class 10 state board exam, 2,81,701 passed. Girls outperformed boys as girls secured 67.78% pass percentage while boys recorded 63.96% pass rate.
Dima Hasao district secured highest overall pass percentage of 88.23, followed by Sivasagar with 84.08% pass rate and Dibrugarh with 78.46%.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to qualifying candidates. In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all students who passed the HSLC Examination 2026. May this milestone open new opportunities ahead. To those who did not get the expected results, stay determined. With hard work and perseverance, you will surely succeed. My best wishes always.”
Follow the steps provided below to check Class 10 scorecard online:
Step 1: Visit the official website at: asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2: Navigate to HSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter roll number, other details and click on Submit.
Step 4: The result page showing candidate's 10th scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and save the result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
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