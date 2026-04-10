ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026 today: How to check Class 10 scorecard online at sebaonline.org

ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026: Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result today. Over 4 lakh students appeared for these examinations, conducted from 10 February to 27 February. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on 9 April confirmed that the HSLC results will be declared on 10 April, a day after the state went to the Assembly polls.

Once the scorecard is released and the official link is activated, students will be able to access their HSLC results from the board's official website — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

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There are multiple ways in which students can access their Assam HSLC results:

Online

DigiLocker

SMS service ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026: How to check 10th scorecard online Follow the steps below to check the 10th scorecard online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at: asseb.in, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate to the HSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number, other details and click Submit.

Step 4: The result page showing the candidate's 10th scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

This year, a total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the HSLC examinations.

Details to check on 10th scorecard: Candidate Name

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Roll number

Name of Exam

Subjects

Marks scored

Total Marks

Qualifying status

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ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026: How to check 10th scorecard via DigiLocker Here's a step-by-step guide to check the 10th scorecard via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or username and password. Students who haven’t registered yet must complete the Aadhaar verification process.

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ tab and select ‘Assam’.

Step 4: Click on the link for Assam HSLC Result 2026.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 6: The Assam Class 10 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future use.

ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026: How to check 10th scorecard via SMS To check the 10th scorecard via SMS, follow these steps:

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Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type “ASSAM10 Roll Number”

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: The result will be sent to the same mobile number via SMS.