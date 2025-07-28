Astronomer PR Pivot - Celebrity cameo turns crisis management into B-school Case
After the Coldplay concert scandal, Astronomer’s move to hire Gwyneth Paltrow as a “temporary spokesperson” is set to become B-school case study material: Is the move clever or wise? Can humour, irony, and star power really fix a PR crisis?
Mumbai: Little did Astronomer, the Boston-based digital solutions provider and cloud data platform, know that the way it handled the global backlash following its top CXOs being caught in a compromising position in public would eventually be taught in classrooms at some of the top business schools in India.