“The text clearly communicates what the firm stands for, and what its core business is. Everything else is ephemeral and should be treated as such. Sarcasm and irony, when used in the right amounts, can convey the message very effectively," Pingali pointed out. "The opening remark, ‘I am hired on a very temporary basis,’ is also highly suggestive of what Astronomer thinks, and what it wants us to think about the crisis."