The Central government’s All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 report has said that the highest enrolment was seen in the Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses at 1.04 crore students, followed by Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses at 49.12 lakh students. The survey also mentioned that the education ministry showed that of the 1.04 crore students in BA courses, 52.7 per cent are girls and 47.3 per cent are boys.

The report said, “Bachelor of Science (BSc) has 49.12 lakh students enrolled (of them 52.2 per cent are girls). There are 43.22 lakh students enrolled in BCom (of them 48.5 per cent are girls). BTech has 23.20 lakh enrolled students, of which 28.7 per cent are females. Bachelor of Engineering (BE) has 13.42 lakh students enrolled, out of which 28.5 per cent are females."

The maximum number of students have enrolled in social science stream (9.41 lakh students), followed by Science at the postgraduate level. Of the 9.41 lakh students, 56.5 per cent were girls.

"The total number of PG students in Social Science courses is 9,41,648, out of which 56.5 per cent are female students. Total enrolment in Science stream has 6,79,178, out of which 61.3 per cent are females. Management stream has 6,86,001 students enrolled for PG with 43.1 per cent being girls," the report said.

It added: “Commerce stream has 5.36 lakh students enrolled for PG with 66.5 per cent female students. There are 3.20 lakh students enrolled in PG in Indian languages which is divided into 12 sub-streams. The number of students enrolled in Education stream is 2.06 lakh, in which major contribution is female with 64.4 per cent."

The maximum number of students are enrolled in engineering and technology steams at the PhD level, followed by Science.

The Ministry of Education has been conducting All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions located in the country and imparting higher education.

(With agency inputs)

