BA courses see highest enrolment; engineering, tech has maximum PhD students: AISHE report2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:22 PM IST
- The survey also mentioned that the education ministry showed that of the 1.04 crore students in BA courses, 52.7 per cent are girls and 47.3 per cent are boys
The Central government’s All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 report has said that the highest enrolment was seen in the Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses at 1.04 crore students, followed by Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses at 49.12 lakh students. The survey also mentioned that the education ministry showed that of the 1.04 crore students in BA courses, 52.7 per cent are girls and 47.3 per cent are boys.
