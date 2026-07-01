Bank job alert! IBPS opens registration window for 6,715 PO, 745 SO posts — dates, fee, eligibility, how to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) kickstarted its Common Recruitment Process on Wednesday, 1 July, for a total of 6,715 vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) and an additional 745 vacancies for Specialist Officers’ Cadre posts. As many as 11 public sector banks are participating in the recruitment drive, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

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IBPS 2026 calendar The detailed notification released today provides the tentative schedule which is as follows:

1 July — Online registration opens (Allows edit/modification of application, fee payment)

21 July — Registration window closes

5 August — Last date for printing application

August, 2026 — Download of call letters

August, 2026 — Online Examination

September/October, 2026 — Result of Online examination

October, 2026 — Download of main exam call letter

November, 2026 — Main online examination

November, 2026 — Declaration of Result of main examination

November/ December, 2026 — Interview

January, 2027 — Provisional Allotment

Vacancies under the Specialist Officers’ Cadre posts category are listed below:

IT Officer (Scale I)

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

Law Officer (Scale I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Marketing Officer (Scale I) Notably, opening date of edit window for modification of application will be notified on official IBPS website, which will be 2 days after closing of registration.

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Eligibility Only those candidates who are born on or after 2 July 1996 or before 1 July 2006 are eligible for this IBPS 2027-28 recruitment drive. Age relaxation will be granted to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and other special category candidates.

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Age relaxation criterion is given below Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe — 5 years

Other Backward Classes (Non- creamy layer) – 3 years

Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016” — 10 years

Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) — 5 years

Application fee General category candidates will have to pay ₹850 to apply for PO or SO vacancies while SC, ST and PwBD candidates will have to charged ₹175.

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Marking scheme According to the IBPS notification for online recruitment exam, there will be negative marking. One fourth or 0.25 of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answers but if no answer is marked by the candidate, no penalty will be imposed.

How to apply Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in

Step 2: On the home page, navigate to “CRP PO/MT” link and then select “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-XVI)”

OR

Navigate to "CRP SPL” link and select “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- SPECIALIST OFFICERS (CRP SPL-XVI)”

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Step 3: Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”.

Step 4: Provide relevant details to generate provisional registration number and password.

Step 5: Upload requisite documents, such as photograph, signature, left thumb impression, handwritten declaration, live photograph and other certificates.

Step 6: Review the application and click on “SAVE AND NEXT” to verify, select “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” button to proceed.

Step 7: Complete the registration process by paying requisite fees through online mode.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.