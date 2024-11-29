AI, algo trading companies set to steal the show at IIT placements
Summary
- With the AI excitement sweeping over the technology landscape, interest in conventional roles such as product manager and regular engineers appears to have ebbed
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are set to witness a scramble for talent beginning Sunday, as some of the world's top artificial intelligence and algo trading firms arrive to snap up their best and brightest. Some of the top offers this year are close to a couple of crores, placement cell executives said, as the older IITs get ready to kick off their annual placement season.