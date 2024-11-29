AI, algo trading companies set to steal the show at IIT placements

"We are excited about the talent from IITs," said an executive from US-based Abacus AI, which is looking to hire during the IIT placements. "We think these engineers can completely take AI to the next level and create AI agents and engineers that, in turn, can create applied AI systems," the official said. The Abacus executive did not address the planned compensation, but students in two of older IITs said the firm would offer students trained in machine learning and Gen AI ₹60 lakh.