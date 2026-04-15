BIEAP Inter Results 2026 OUT for 1st Year and 2nd Year on resultsbie.ap.gov.in; Steps to download scorecard, direct link

BIEAP Inter Results 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP Inter Result 2026 today, 15 April, for both 1st year and 2nd year students — and the numbers tell a remarkable story. This year's pass percentage is the highest recorded in 12 years, and students can check their scorecards right now through the official portal or via WhatsApp.

AP Inter Result 2026: Key Numbers at a Glance This year's Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results mark a significant academic milestone for Andhra Pradesh. The 1st year pass percentage stands at 77 per cent, while 2nd year students recorded an even stronger 81 per cent — making this the second-best result in over a decade and the highest pass rate in 12 years.

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Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) have shown a particularly encouraging improvement. First year GJC students recorded a 54 per cent pass rate — the highest in 12 years — while 2nd year students achieved 68 per cent, the second-highest performance in over a decade. The gains reflect better academic support, improved teaching quality, and stronger student preparedness across state-run institutions.

How to Check AP Inter Result 2026 Online Students can access their scorecards through the official BIEAP result portal by following these steps:

Visit resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on "IPE 1st Year Result 2026" or "IPE 2nd Year Result 2026"

Enter your Hall Ticket Number as printed on your admit card

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen

Click "Submit" or "View Result"

Your subject-wise marks and total percentage will appear on screen

Download and save a printout for future reference

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Also Read | AP Inter Results 2026 LIVE (OUT): IPE hits highest pass percentage in 12 years

Check AP Inter Result 2026 via WhatsApp For students who want to avoid heavy website traffic, BIEAP has launched a WhatsApp-based result service called Mana Mitra. Here is how to use it:

Save the number 9552300009 in your contacts

Open WhatsApp and send "Hi" to this number

An automated chatbot will respond with instructions

Follow the prompts and enter your Hall Ticket Number Your result will be delivered within seconds — completely free of charge

What to Do After Checking Your AP Inter Result 2026 If you have passed: Save a digital copy of your result immediately and contact your junior college for the original marksheet and passing certificate, which are typically available within 10 to 15 days. Begin preparing for entrance examinations or higher studies based on your stream — MPC, BiPC, CEC, or HEC.

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If you have a compartment or did not pass: There is no need to panic. BIEAP is expected to announce supplementary examination dates shortly, with exams likely in May or June 2026. Students also have a 10-day window from the date of result declaration to apply for re-counting, re-verification, or a photocopy of their answer scripts.

Frequently Asked Questions: AP Inter Result 2026 When was the AP Inter Result 2026 declared? The results were declared on 15 April 2026.

Where can I check my AP Inter 1st year result? Visit resultsbie.ap.gov.in or send "Hi" to 9552300009 on WhatsApp.

Is the WhatsApp result service free? Yes, the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service is completely free for all students.

What if I have lost my Hall Ticket Number? Contact your junior college principal immediately to retrieve it.

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When will supplementary exams be held? The official schedule will be published on the BIEAP website in the coming days.