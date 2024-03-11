Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / Bihar Board 10th exam: BSEB releases Matric exam answer keys

Bihar Board 10th exam: BSEB releases Matric exam answer keys

Livemint

  • To check answer keys of objective-type questions, students can go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students coming out after appearing in the Bihar Board class 10th examination at a school in Patna.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released answer keys of the Class 10th exams.

To check answer keys of objective-type questions, students can go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In all theory subjects of the BSEB Matric examination, 50 per cent of the total questions in the paper were objective-type and students had to answer it using OMR answer sheets.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.