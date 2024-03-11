Bihar Board 10th exam: BSEB releases Matric exam answer keys

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released answer keys of the Class 10th exams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To check answer keys of objective-type questions, students can go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In all theory subjects of the BSEB Matric examination, 50 per cent of the total questions in the paper were objective-type and students had to answer it using OMR answer sheets.

