The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 or the Matric exam results soon. Though no official confirmation has been released as of yet, however, reports state that the Bihar Matric 2024 results is likely to be declared on 31 March. Students can check their results on the Bihar Board's website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, around 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams.

Here's how to check Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2024:

Visit the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the Matric result tab.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 12 results

Earlier on 23 March, the Bihar Board announced the Class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 87.21.

Speaking on toppers, Mritunjay Kumar topped the Bihar Board Class 12 examination in the Science stream with 96.20 percent, Mahesh Kumar Chhapariya topped in the Commerce stream with 96.50 percent while Dinu Kumar has topped in the Arts stream with 96.40 percent.

Last year's BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023

Last year, BSEB Class 10 Matric results was declared on 31 March. The overall pass percentage was 81.04 percent. Speaking on the last nine year's data, the pass percentage in 2023 was 81.04 percent, 2022 (79.88 percent), 2021 (78.17 percent), 2020 (80.59 percent), 2019 (80.73 percent), 2018 (68.89 percent), 2017 (50.12 percent), 2016 (46.66 percent) and 2015 (75.17 percent).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!