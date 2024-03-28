Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB matric results likely on THIS date. How to check and all details here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 or the Matric exam results soon. Though no official confirmation has been released as of yet, however, reports state that the Bihar Matric 2024 results is likely to be declared on 31 March. Students can check their results on the Bihar Board's website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, around 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams.