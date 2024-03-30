Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Here's how to check BSEB class 10 results tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The Bihar School examination board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar board Class 10 result 2024 on March 31, Sunday, as per official confirmation. The result will be declared at the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar School examination board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar board Class 10 result 2024 tomorrow i.e on March 31, as per official confirmation. Bihar Board officials will soon provide confirmation about the time of the release of the 10th result.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message