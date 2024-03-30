Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The Bihar School examination board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar board Class 10 result 2024 on March 31, Sunday, as per official confirmation. The result will be declared at the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School examination board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar board Class 10 result 2024 tomorrow i.e on March 31, as per official confirmation. Bihar Board officials will soon provide confirmation about the time of the release of the 10th result. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bihar board Class 10 result will be declared at the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The class 10 Bihar board first examination was held on February 15 while the last exam was held on February 23. BSEB conducted these exams across various exam centres in the state where around 16 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results during a press conference tomorrow where he will unveil important details including the names of board exam toppers, pass percentage and more. The scorecard link will be activated on the official website for viewing the results once the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore's press conference concludes.

Also read: BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared: Class 12 Inter results out, check score here Candidates can check their scorecard and download their provisional marksheet from the official website using roll code and roll number.

Also read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB matric results likely on THIS date. How to check and all details here To qualify the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in Bihar Board class 10 exam. It is important to note that students need atleast 33 percent marks in both practical and theory exams to pass the exams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Karnataka PUC 1 result 2024: Here's how to check KSEAB Class 11 score today at karresults.nic.in Given below are the steps to check Bihar Board Class 10 result:

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Matric result tab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Enter login credentials.

Also read: TANCET Result 2024: Anna University declares entrance test scores; Check scorecard at tancet.annauniv.edu Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard for future reference {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 10 result stood at 81.04 percent. Additionally, the BSEB announced the Bihar Board Class 12 results on March 23 where the overall pass percentage stood at 87.21.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!