Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School examination board (BSEB) is set to declare the Bihar board Class 10 result 2024 on March 31. The Bihar board Class 10th result will be declared at the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will be announcing the results at a press conference where he will also make announcements about the names of board exam toppers, pass percentage and more.
Candidates can check their scores and download scorecard at the official website using roll code and roll number. The result link will be activated once the press conference concludes.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: List of toppers to be declared with result
The BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 along with toppers list. Last year, Mohammad Rumman Ashraf topped these exams with 97.8% score.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Where can I check latest updates on Bihar Board Class 10 results?
Bihar Board Class 10 students can find the latest update on the matric result on the following portals:
biharboardonline.com
secondary.biharboardonline.com
results.biharboardonline.com
@officialbseb (Official Twitter Handle of Bihar Board)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: What is the number to check matric exam result through SMS?
The number to check you Bihar Board Matric result 2024 via SMS is 56263.
Follow these given steps to send SMS:
- Open the text message box on your mobile phone
- Click on New Message and type ‘Bihar10 Roll Number’
- Send the message to 56263
- Students will receive their Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 on the same mobile number.
- The result will include subject-wise marks, total marks, and passing status.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Check official BSEB notice:
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB releases official notice on Matric result date
The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) on Saturday released a notification through its official twitter handle about the release of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024.
According to the notification, the Bihar Board Matric result will be announced on March 31, 2024 at 1:30 PM. Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) Chairperson, Anand Kishore will release the board result during the live press conference.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: What all details will Bihar Board Matric marksheet have?
Once the Bihar School examination board (BSEB) declares the Matric result for Class 10, a marksheet will be generated. The marksheet will have the following details:
Student name
Father’s name
Student's Date of Birth
School name
Roll code
Roll number
Subject-wise marks obtained
Overall Marks
Final Result Status
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Will you have to pay for re-checking answer sheet?
Yes, Bihar Board students who apply for re-checking of answer sheets, will have to to pay Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) a scrutiny fee.
The scrutiny fee amounts to approximately ₹120 per subject for the registering of revaluation of answer sheets.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Pass percentage for matric exam likely to improve this year
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The pass percentage of the Bihar Board matric result is likely to improve compared to previous years. In 2023, the overall pass per centage was 81.04.
Over the years, the Bihar Board has consistently shown improvements in its pass percentage, and hence, it is highly likely that the percentage of students passing will increase this year as well.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Who were Bihar Board's toppers last year?
When the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) announces the Class 10 result, it also announces the toppers’ list.
Here are the students who topped Bihar Board Class 10 exams last year:
Mohammad Rumman Ashraf: 489 Marks
Namrata Kumari, Gyani Anupama: 486 Marks
Sanju Kumari, Jaynandan Kumar Pandit, Bhavna Kumari: 484 Marks
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: How to apply for re-checking?
If you are a Bihar Board Class 10 student who has passed, but is not satisfied with the result, you can apply for re-checking of your answer sheet.
Here is how you can apply for the Bihar Board Matric Result Scrutiny:
Visit the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on Apply for Scrutiny (Matric Annual Examination 2024)
Enter Roll Code, Roll Number, and Date of Birth and Register for it
Once successfully registered, candidates will receive a password
Login to the scrutiny application portal using roll number, roll code and password.
Enter the subject code and subject name against which you want to apply for scrutiny
Pay the required scrutiny fee
Submit the application form
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Can I send the answer sheet for re-checking if I fail?
No, Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) does not allow re-checking of Bihar Board Class 10 answer sheet if a student fails. However, students who have passed the examination but are unsatisfied with the marks, can apply for scrutiny.
If you have failed the Board exam, you will have to take the compartment examination.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Steps to download matric marksheet
Once the Bihar Board Class 10 result is declared, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will activate the Bihar Board Matric result link on its official website.
Bihar Board students will be able to download their scorecards using their roll number and roll code. This will generate a provisional marksheet.
The original marksheet will be available at student's respective school authorities, few days after the result announcement.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: At what time will the results be declared?
As per previous years' trends, the expected time of declaration of the results is around 1:30 pm.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Scorecard link activation
Scorecard link will be activated on BSEB official website for viewing the results, once the results are declared.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Chairman to hold press conference tomorrow
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results during a press conference on March 31 where he will unveil important details including the names of board exam toppers, pass percentage and more.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates appeared
This year, around 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 Bihar Board exams.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Minimum marks needed to qualify Bihar Board class 10 Exam
Candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent in Bihar Board class 10 Exam to overall pass the exam. Moreover, students need to score atleast 33 percent in both practical and theory exams.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Bihar Board class 10 result declaration date confirmed
The BSEB class 10 result will be announced on March 31, 2024.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Websites to track
Here's the list of websites where Bihar Board Class 10 result link will be available after declaration.
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- results.biharboardonline.com
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Overall pass percentage last year
Last year, the overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 10 result stood at 81.04 percent.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Bihar Board Class 12 results
On 23 March, the BSEB announced the Bihar Board Class 12 results where the overall pass percentage stood at 87.21.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Here's how to check Bihar Board Class 10 result
Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Matric result tab.
Step 3: Enter login credentials.
Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard for future reference.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: When will the result be declared?
Official confirmation about Bihar Board 10th result date and time is not yet announced. However, as per past trends, BSEB class 10 result will be announced in March.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: When were BSEB Bihar board class 10 exams held?
The BSEB Bihar board class 10 examination commenced on February 15 and concluded on February 23. These exams were held across various exam centres in the state.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Keep these credentials handy
Roll code and roll number are the essential login credentials needed to view results.
