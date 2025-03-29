Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 (OUT): BSEB Matric scores declared at matricresult2025.com, matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 OUT: The Bihar Board of School Education declared the board examination results for class 10 students today, March 29. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board 10th exam 2025 can check their result at the official BSEB links matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

Students have to enter their roll numbers and roll codes to check the Bihar Board 10th result score online.

Here is how you can check Bihar Board Class 10 exam result:

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Follow the below mentioned steps to check and download the Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website: matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'BSEB Matric Result 2025' link.

Step 3: Click on the relevant result link (10th in this case).

Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and required personal details.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' or ‘Check Result’ button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen. Save a screenshot or download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check BSEB Matric score via SMS? If you are unable to check your BSEB Matric scorecard online, you can check it through SMS. Here are the steps to do it:

Step 1: Type the message: BIHAR10 (ROLL-NUMBER)

Step 2: Send this message to 56263

Step 3: your Bihar Board 10th result 2025 will be sent to the same mobile phone

Step 4: You can the SMS and take a screenshot of Bihar Board 10th result 2025 for future reference.

BSEB Matric toppers list 2025 Three BSEB Matric students – Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma – have ranked first at the BSEB matric exam. All of them have secured 489 marks out of 500, equivalent to 97.8 per cent.

This year, the overall pass percentage at the Bihar Board 10th exam is 82.11 per cent. This is a slight downfall from the pass percentage last year, which was pegged at 82.91 per cent.

As many as 123 students secured a position in the top 10 merit list of BSEB Matric results released today. Among the top 10 ranks, 63 boys and 60 girls.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore said that Education Department minister Sunil Kumar declared the Bihar board matric result on March 29, Saturday.