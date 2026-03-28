Bihar Board 10th result 2026 date: When to expect BSEB Class 10 marksheet online at results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th result 2026 date: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will likely release the Bihar Board 10th Result on the official website latest by Tuesday, 31 March 2026. Students must note that there is no official confirmation yet on the announcement of the results.

This year nearly 15,12,687 students registered for the exam that were conducted between 15 and 25 February. Once the result is announced in a press conference, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric examination can check and download their results on the following official websites –

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bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com Bihar Board will drop a result announcement date and time before releasing the marksheet online, similar to the official notification given below that came out for Intermediate annual 12th result on social media platform X. It is most likely that Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar will declare the result.

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Aditya Prakash Aman bags rank 1

When to expect BSEB Class 10 marksheet online Past year trends indicate that Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 will most likely be announced latest by 31 March 2026. BSEB announced matric results on 31 March in the last four years, except for 29 March when the scorecard was released on 29 March.

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Year Matric result date 2025 March 29 2024 March 31

2023 March 31

2022 March 31

2021 April 5



Details to check on Class 10 marksheet Students must check the following details on the online marksheet:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal/Practical marks

Division

Percentage/Grade

Pass/Fail status Qualifying marks Students must score at least 33 per cent to pass each subject carrying 100 marks. Those who fail to score the minimum marks will have the option to appear for compartment exams.

How to download Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and security code before clicking on the submit button.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page displaying Bihar Board Class 10 result.

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