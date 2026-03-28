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Bihar Board 10th result 2026 date: When to expect BSEB Class 10 marksheet online at results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th result 2026 date: Results can be accessed online at results.biharboardonline.com. Check previous year trends to know matric exam result date.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Mar 2026, 02:35 PM IST
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Students can check results online at results.biharboardonline.com by entering their Roll Code and Roll Number.
Students can check results online at results.biharboardonline.com by entering their Roll Code and Roll Number.(BSEB @X)
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Bihar Board 10th result 2026 date: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will likely release the Bihar Board 10th Result on the official website latest by Tuesday, 31 March 2026. Students must note that there is no official confirmation yet on the announcement of the results.

This year nearly 15,12,687 students registered for the exam that were conducted between 15 and 25 February. Once the result is announced in a press conference, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric examination can check and download their results on the following official websites –

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  • bsebexam.com
  • results.biharboardonline.com
  • biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board will drop a result announcement date and time before releasing the marksheet online, similar to the official notification given below that came out for Intermediate annual 12th result on social media platform X. It is most likely that Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar will declare the result.

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Aditya Prakash Aman bags rank 1

When to expect BSEB Class 10 marksheet online

Past year trends indicate that Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 will most likely be announced latest by 31 March 2026. BSEB announced matric results on 31 March in the last four years, except for 29 March when the scorecard was released on 29 March.

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Also Read | BSEB 12th Result 2026: Intermediate result out — How to download marksheet
YearMatric result date
2025March 29
2024 March 31
2023March 31
2022March 31
2021April 5

Details to check on Class 10 marksheet

  • Students must check the following details on the online marksheet:
  • Student’s name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks
  • Internal/Practical marks
  • Division
  • Percentage/Grade
  • Pass/Fail status

Qualifying marks

Students must score at least 33 per cent to pass each subject carrying 100 marks. Those who fail to score the minimum marks will have the option to appear for compartment exams.

Also Read | Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 result: When will Intermediate results be declared?

How to download Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and security code before clicking on the submit button.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page displaying Bihar Board Class 10 result.

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Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

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