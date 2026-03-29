Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: results.biharboardonline.com website down- How can you check yours scores?

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday (29 March) declared the Class 10 results for 2026, marking a crucial academic milestone for over 15 lakh students across the state.

Livemint
Updated29 Mar 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: matricbiharboard.com website down- How can you check yours scores?
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: matricbiharboard.com website down- How can you check yours scores?

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday (29 March) declared the Class 10, or Matric, results for 2026, marking a crucial academic milestone for over 15 lakh students across the state. Yet, even as results were formally released, many candidates encountered immediate difficulty accessing their scorecards, with the official website, results.biharboardonline.com, experiencing outages shortly after the announcement.

Follow LIVE Updates of Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

The Bihar Board 10th Result were declared on March 29 during a press conference led by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar, alongside senior board officials. Key performance indicators — including pass percentage, toppers, district-wise outcomes and gender-based data — were also unveiled.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Website Crash Leaves Students Searching for Alternatives

Soon after the results went live at 1:15 pm, the primary portal - results.biharboardonline.com -became inaccessible, prompting confusion and anxiety among students and parents attempting to check scores.

Also Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: 'matricbiharboard.com' website down

However, the board has provided alternative platforms to ease access:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Students may also access their results via the Mint Portal.

Despite these alternatives, heavy traffic appears to have affected multiple platforms simultaneously, a recurring challenge during high-volume result announcements.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Over 15 Lakh Students Await Scores

This year, a total of 15,12,687 candidates appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations. Of these, 7,85,726 were girls, while 726,961 were boys, reflecting a significant female participation in the state’s secondary education system.

Also Read | Bihar Board 10th result 2026 date: When to expect BSEB Class 10 marksheet online

The announcement of results not only determines academic progression but also offers insight into broader educational trends across Bihar.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: How to Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2026

Students are required to keep their credentials ready to access their scorecards. The process remains straightforward:

Step 1: Visit any official result website

Step 2: Click on the “BSEB Matric Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and security code

Step 4: Submit details to view and download the result

The digital scorecard will display subject-wise marks and qualifying status.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Key Details Announced Alongside Results

In addition to individual results, the Board released a comprehensive data set, including:

Overall pass percentage

List of toppers

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Aditya Prakash Aman bags rank 1

District-wise performance

Gender-wise pass percentage

These metrics are expected to shape discussions around educational policy and performance disparities across regions.

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