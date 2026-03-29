Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: results.biharboardonline.com website down- How can you check yours scores?

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday (29 March) declared the Class 10, or Matric, results for 2026, marking a crucial academic milestone for over 15 lakh students across the state. Yet, even as results were formally released, many candidates encountered immediate difficulty accessing their scorecards, with the official website, results.biharboardonline.com, experiencing outages shortly after the announcement.
The Bihar Board 10th Result were declared on March 29 during a press conference led by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar, alongside senior board officials. Key performance indicators — including pass percentage, toppers, district-wise outcomes and gender-based data — were also unveiled.
Soon after the results went live at 1:15 pm, the primary portal - results.biharboardonline.com -became inaccessible, prompting confusion and anxiety among students and parents attempting to check scores.
However, the board has provided alternative platforms to ease access:
Despite these alternatives, heavy traffic appears to have affected multiple platforms simultaneously, a recurring challenge during high-volume result announcements.
This year, a total of 15,12,687 candidates appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations. Of these, 7,85,726 were girls, while 726,961 were boys, reflecting a significant female participation in the state’s secondary education system.
The announcement of results not only determines academic progression but also offers insight into broader educational trends across Bihar.
Students are required to keep their credentials ready to access their scorecards. The process remains straightforward:
Step 1: Visit any official result website
Step 2: Click on the “BSEB Matric Result 2026” link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and security code
Step 4: Submit details to view and download the result
The digital scorecard will display subject-wise marks and qualifying status.
In addition to individual results, the Board released a comprehensive data set, including:
Overall pass percentage
List of toppers
District-wise performance
Gender-wise pass percentage
These metrics are expected to shape discussions around educational policy and performance disparities across regions.