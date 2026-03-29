Bihar Board 10th result 2026 out: Two girls top with 98.4%; check toppers list and steps to check results

The results of the Bihar education board's class 10 examinations were declared on Sunday. Girls outshone boys, with two girls securing the joint 1st rank, both getting scores of 492 out of a total 500.

Written By Sayak Basu
Updated29 Mar 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Students outside a school. Image for representation.
Students outside a school. Image for representation.(Hindustan Times)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared 10th-grade results for the 2025-26 academic year on Sunday, along with the list of toppers and the overall pass percentage for the year.

While announcing the results, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said that Bihar is the only state this time to announce the results of class 10 and 12 exams in March itself. The evaluation process was completed within a record 12 days with the help of technology, he said.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said as per PTI, "Of the total 15,10,928 students who appeared for the exams, 81.79 per cent have passed."

Check live updates from the Bihar Board class 10 results right here!

Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Anand Kishor was also present on the occasion.

Anand Kishor, the Bihar School Examination Board Chairman, was also present on the occasion.

The class 12 results of the board were declared on 25 March.

Girls dominate results, check list of toppers

Girls have outshone boys in the Bihar matriculation exams this year, with two securing the top position jointly. Pushpanjali Kumari of Simultala Vidyalaya, Jamui, and Sabrin Parveen of Higher Secondary School, Vaishali have been declared as the toppers for this year's Bihar class 10 board examinations. Both these girls got 492 marks out of 500, thus securing 98.40%.

When it comes to the list of toppers, there are 13 students who find themselves in the top 5 positions. The top 10 list has a total of 149 students, thus reflecting the intense competition.

RankName of StudentDistrictName of schoolMarks obtainedPercentage (%)
1Pushpanjali KumariJamuiSimultala Residential School, Jamui49298.4
1Sabreen ParveenVaishaliHigher Secondary School, Chauhrahi, Vaishali49298.4
2Nahid SultanaBegusaraiRKR High School, Banwaripur, Begusarai48997.8
3Anupa KumariBuxarUCC Secondary School, Kharhana, Buxar48897.6
3Om KumarBegusaraiBS High School, Rajwada, Begusarai48897.6
4Jyoti KumariSamastipurJP High School, Narhan, Samastipur48797.4
4Anubhav KumardandyMadita Vidyalaya, S. Bhairasthan, Banka48797.4
4Ansh RajPurniaUpgraded MS, Bairiya Gauriyar, Purnia48797.4
5Prerna KumariBegusaraiRKR High School, Banwaripur, Begusarai48697.2
5Nasreen ParveenBhojpurRDM High School, Garhani, Bhojpur48697.2
5Abhinish KumarBegusaraiBP High School, Begusarai48697.2
5Bikash Kumar GuptaKaimurSS 108 High School, Hatta, Kaimur48697.2
5Rupesh KumarSarhasaHigher Secondary School, Suhat, Saharsa48697.2

How to check Bihar 10th board results

1. There are two official websites from where students can check their results - result.biharboardonline.org or https://matricbiharboard.com.

2. Once on either of these websites, click on the Annual Secondary Examination Result 2026 link that shows up on the home page.

3. Enter your roll number and the roll code

Also Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: results.biharboardonline.com website down

4. Enter captcha code and click on Submit

5. Your result as well as marksheet will show up on the screen.

6. You can choose to take a printout of the same for future requirements.

Here's how you can check Bihar Board 10th Result via SMS

1. Type BIHAR10 [Space] ROLL-NUMBER

2. Send the message to 56263.

3. The result will be sent to your inbox via an SMS.

Websites to note if main website malfunctions or crashes:

In case the main Bihar Board Examination results website crashes, one can also use these links to check their results:

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

bsebmatric.org

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