The Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB) is preparing to announce the Bihar Board 10th results on its official website at 12 noon today. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecards at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. For further details refer to BSEB website - biharboardonline.com.
While announcing the BSEB Class 10 result date and time, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore said that Education Department minister Sunil Kumar will be declaring the Bihar board matric result on March 29, Saturday. Bihar Education Department's Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth will also be present during the BSEB result announcement.
The Bihar board conducted the Class 10 exam between February 17 and 25. The BSEB matric exams that were held last month took place for a total of 15.85 lakh students. The BSEB matric exam answer keys were released on March 6 while the students could raise objections and challenge the BSEB Class 10 answer key until March 10.
What to do if marks aren't satisfactory?
In case any student is dissatisfied with Bihar Board Matric result, they can apply for rechecking.
To check BSEB Matric scores, follow these steps:
Step 1. Visit one of the official websites - matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.
Step 2. Click on the 'BSEB Matric Result 2025' link.
Step 3. Enter roll number and roll code.
Step 4. Click on submit to view your result.
Download and save Bihar Board 10th Result, take a printout for future reference.
Awards first rank holders can expect
The first rank holder of 2024 Bihar Board Class 10 result was awarded ₹1 lakh along with a laptop while the second-rank holder received ₹75,000 and a laptop. The student, who secured third spot in 2024 BSEB Matric results, received ₹50,000 along with a laptop.
Direct link to check BSEB Matric scores
How many students await BSEB matric results?
As many as 15.85 lakh students await BSEB matric results. The Bihar Board Class 10 exam was held in 1,677 exam centres across the state between February 17 and 25.
All you need to qualify BSEB Matric exams
Students will have to secure a minimum of 33 marks in each subject and 33 per cent marks in total to be considered qualified in the BSEB Matric exams.
When were BSEB Matric exams held?
BSEB conducted the Class 10 exam between February 17 and 25, almost a month after the practical exams took place between January 10 and 20.
All to keep handy for results at 12 noon
Students will need roll number and roll code to check their BSEB 10th Result 2025.
Websites to track for BSEB Matric exam scores
Students who appeared for BSEB Matric exam will be able to check their scorecards at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.
Who will announce BSEB Matric results?
Education Department minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Bihar board matric result on March 29, Saturday, at 12 noon.
When will BSEB announce Matric exam results today?
BSEB in a post on X stated, "MATRIC ANNUAL EXAM, 2025 : Result to be announced on 29.03.2025 @ 12:00 PM."