Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: BSEB matric scores to be OUT today at 12 noon; direct link here

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Bihar Board of School Education will declare the BSEB Matric exam results today at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. Stay tuned for Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students can check BSEB Matric exam results today at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.
