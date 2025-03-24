Bihar Board 12th, 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officially announced the result release date time of for the Class 12th (Intermediate or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)) and Class 10th (Secondary School Certificate (SSC)). According to the official notice, the BSEB 12th Result 2025 will be announced on Thursday, March 27 at 10:00 AM, while the BSEB 10th Result 2025 will be released on Saturday, April 5 at 10:00 AM.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results in a press conference following which the online link to access scorecard will be activated on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Essential credentials needed to check scores include roll number and roll code.

How to check Bihar board result 2025 online Follow the below mentioned steps to check Bihar board 12th result 2025 when announced on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2025’ link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the requisite credentials and click on submit.

Step 5: Your Bihar Board Inter Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Save and download result for future reference.

On LiveMint Portal: Step 1: Go to livemint.com/education/bihar-board-bseb-12th-science-result-updates

Step 2: Open the Bihar board page.

Step 3: Click on the Inter result link for your stream.

Step 4: If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register.

Step 5: If you are visiting after result, enter the requested details and submit. Check your result.

How to check Bihar board result 2025 via SMS Follow the below mentioned steps to check Bihar Board 10th and 12th result through SMS -

Step 1: Check Bihar Board 10th and 12th result -

To check the 12th result type "BIHAR12 roll-number" and send it to 56263.

To check the 10th result type "BIHAR10 roll-number" and send it to 56263. Step 2: In response, Bihar board will send an SMS with the result on the same mobile number.