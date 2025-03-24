Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Education / Bihar Board 12th, 10th Result 2025: BSEB announces date, time - how to check scores at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th, 10th Result 2025: BSEB announces date, time - how to check scores at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Written By Fareha Naaz

Bihar Board 12th, 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board officially announced the date and time for Class 12th or Intermediate and Class 10th results. Simple steps to check scores at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in are given here.

Bihar Board 12th, 10th Result 2025: Essential credentials needed to check scores include roll number and roll code.

Bihar Board 12th, 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officially announced the result release date time of for the Class 12th (Intermediate or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)) and Class 10th (Secondary School Certificate (SSC)). According to the official notice, the BSEB 12th Result 2025 will be announced on Thursday, March 27 at 10:00 AM, while the BSEB 10th Result 2025 will be released on Saturday, April 5 at 10:00 AM.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results in a press conference following which the online link to access scorecard will be activated on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Essential credentials needed to check scores include roll number and roll code.

How to check Bihar board result 2025 online

Follow the below mentioned steps to check Bihar board 12th result 2025 when announced on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2025’ link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the requisite credentials and click on submit.

Step 5: Your Bihar Board Inter Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Save and download result for future reference.

On LiveMint Portal:

Step 1: Go to livemint.com/education/bihar-board-bseb-12th-science-result-updates

Step 2: Open the Bihar board page.

Step 3: Click on the Inter result link for your stream.

Step 4: If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register.

Step 5: If you are visiting after result, enter the requested details and submit. Check your result.

How to check Bihar board result 2025 via SMS

Follow the below mentioned steps to check Bihar Board 10th and 12th result through SMS -

Step 1: Check Bihar Board 10th and 12th result -

  • To check the 12th result type "BIHAR12 roll-number" and send it to 56263.
  • To check the 10th result type "BIHAR10 roll-number" and send it to 56263.

Step 2: In response, Bihar board will send an SMS with the result on the same mobile number.

Students need to obtain at least 30 percent marks in each subject to pass the Bihar Board examinations. Besides this, class 12 students require at least 40% in practical exams to qualify the exam.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.