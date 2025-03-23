BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to share the date and time for the Class 12th or Intermediate result announcement soon on its official website. The date and time for BSEB Inter result will be shared on the board's official social media pages also. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can check the results on the official websites to check Bihar board 12th results are-results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates should keep their Bihar board Inter final exam admit cards ready as required to use their roll numbers and/or other details to check the result online.

Students can also check the BSEB 12th result on the LiveMint Portal as well. Students can pre-register on the LiveMint portal to receive update on their phones when the result is announced.

According to the details, the board is expected to hold a press conference to BSEB will announce the Bihar board 12th results for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams together.

The board is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board 12th result.

BSEB Inter result link will be activated on the official website after the press conference.

According to the sources, quoted by Hindustan Times, the results of Bihar board Class 12 results is expected to be released any day after March 26, 2025.

How to check Bihar board 12th result 2025 when announced on the official website- a) Open to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

b) Click on the Intermediate or Class 12th result link given on the home page.

c) Provide the requested login details.

d) Check and download the result.

On LiveMint Portal: a) Go to livemint.com/education/bihar-board-bseb-12th-science-result-updates

b) Open the Bihar board page.

c) Click on the Inter result link for your stream.

d) If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register.

e) If you are visiting after result, enter the requested details and submit. Check your result.

What happens if candidates fail the exam? For candidates if they fail BSEB Inter exam, they will have another chance to pass Class 12th, through the compartment exam. Details about the Bihar board compartment exam will be shared on the annual exam result day.

In 2024, the BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23, while in 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.