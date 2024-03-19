Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: Class 12 results soon; Topper interviews, passing marks, websites to check Inter scores
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: BSEB likely to announce Class 12th results soon. Answer keys available for objective-type questions. Passing marks at 33 per subject. Topper interviews underway since 18 March.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB about the result announcement, however, News18 has reported that the results will likely be out before Holi which is on 25 March 2024. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.