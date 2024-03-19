Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB about the result announcement, however, News18 has reported that the results will likely be out before Holi which is on 25 March 2024. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSEB has already made available the Answer Keys for the objective-type questions for the students. The Class 12 exams 2024 were held between 1-12 February.

Bihar BSEB Inter Class 12 exams passing marks: In order to pass the Bihar Class 12 Inter exams, students need to score a minimum score of 33 marks in each subject.

Bihar Topper interviews. What is it? As per media reports, the BSEB is conducting interviews for topper students and once the interviews are done, the Class 12 results will be announced. The interviews commenced on 18 March. Reports have stated that the Bihar Board has faced many instances of topper manipulation with some instances of a student who had failed were also falsely presented as the top achievers. Hence, the board implemented a measure to interview the toppers to verify their credibility.

How to check BSEB Bihar board Class 12 exams 2024 Visit to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Open the Inter (Class 12th) result link.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Check your subject-wise marks and download the page.

