Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live Updates: Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB about the result announcement, however, News18 has reported that the results will likely be out before Holi which is on 25 March 2024. Some reports also state that results could be out today. The Class 12 exams were held between February 1 and February 12. Notably BSEB has already made available the Answer Keys for the objective-type questions. Last year, Bihar Board 12th Results were declared on 21 March. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access their results, candidates will be required to provide their roll code and roll number.
Catch all the LIVE Updates on Bihar Class 12 results here
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: When will the results hard copy be available to students?
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: Hard copies of marks sheets and certificates will be sent to schools and students can collect it a few days after the results.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: Bihar Board conducting topper Interviews. What is it
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: As per media reports, the BSEB is conducting interviews for topper students and once the interviews are done, the Class 12 results will be announced. The interviews commenced on 18 March. Reports have stated that the Bihar Board has faced many instances of topper manipulation with some instances of a student who had failed were also falsely presented as the top achievers. Hence, the board implemented a measure to interview the toppers to verify their credibility.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: What is Bihar BSEB Inter Class 12 exams passing marks?
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: In order to pass the Bihar Class 12 Inter exams, students need to score a minimum score of 33 marks in each subject.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: Will Bihar Board declare Class 12 results today?
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: No official announcement is yet come from the Bihar Board on the Class 12 results. Some media reports stated that the results might be out today. Another report by News18 said that the results is likely to be out before Holi i.e. 25 March.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: BSEB to announce results via press conference
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: The Bihar Board will hold a press conference to announce Inter or the Class 12. Name of the exam toppers, pass percentage will be shared in the press conference. After the conference, the link to check the Class 12 2024 results will be activated.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: Documents needed to check Class 12 marks
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: To access their results, candidates will be required to provide their roll code and roll number.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: How to check BSEB Bihar board Class 12 exams 2024
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live:
Visit to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Open the Inter (Class 12th) result link.
Enter your roll code and roll number.
Check your subject-wise marks and download the page
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: Class 12 results likely today
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live: BSEB is likely to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams today. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access their results, candidates will be required to provide their roll code and roll number.
