Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live Updates: BSEB to announce Inter results soon. Check direct link here

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 10:21 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live Updates: The Class 12 exams were held between February 1 and February 12. Notably BSEB has already made available the Answer Keys for the objective-type questions. Last year, Bihar Board 12th Results were declared on 21 March.