BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric marksheet to be OUT today at 1:15 PM at matricbiharboard.com

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Bihar Board 10th Result on the official website today — 29 March 2026. As per the official announcement, Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar will announce the result in a press conference.

Over 15 lakh students registered for the exam this year that were conducted between 15 February and 25 February.

When and where to check result

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric examination can check and download their results on the following official websites at 1:15 PM–

result.biharboardonline.org

matricbiharboard.com

Students will need their Roll Code and Roll Number to download BSEB Class 10 scorecard.

Catch all BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here

Direct link to download Bihar Board matric result is provided below