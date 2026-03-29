BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric marksheet to be OUT today at 1:15 PM at matricbiharboard.com

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Bihar Board 10th Result on the official website today — 29 March 2026. As per the official announcement, Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar will announce the result in a press conference.
Over 15 lakh students registered for the exam this year that were conducted between 15 February and 25 February.
Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric examination can check and download their results on the following official websites at 1:15 PM–
Students will need their Roll Code and Roll Number to download BSEB Class 10 scorecard.
Catch all BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here
Direct link to download Bihar Board matric result is provided below
When Bihar Board 10th results are announced, it often likely for official websites to become unresponsive due to heavy traffic. Students must
Students can check BSEB matric scores at DigiLocker by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit DigiLocker website or open app
Step 2: Login using your mobile number/Aadhaar
Step 3: Go to “Education” section
Step 4: Select Bihar School Examination Board
Step 5: Click on Matric Marksheet 2026
Step 6: Enter roll number and required details
Step 7: Bihar Board digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen
Step 8: Download and save for future use
This year Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board 10th Result on 29 March — the same date on which matric scorecards were released last year.
Matric result date over the last 5years is given below:
2025 - March 29
2024 - March 31
2023 - March 31
2022 - March 31
2021 - April 5
Students will need their Roll Code and Roll Number to download BSEB Class 10 scorecard from the following official websites at 1:15 PM–
result.biharboardonline.org
matricbiharboard.com
Students must score at least 33 per cent to pass Class where each subject carries 100 marks. Those who fail to score the minimum marks will have the option to appear for compartment exams later.
Students must check the following details on the online marksheet:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Internal/Practical marks
Division
Percentage/Grade
Pass/Fail status
As per the official announcement, BSEB will activate result link at 1:15 PM. It listed two official portals where students can check their marksheet.
Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar will announce the result in a press conference scheduled for 1:15 PM.
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2026" link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and security code before clicking on the submit button.
Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page displaying Bihar Board Class 10 result.
Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet and take a printout for future reference.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board 10th Result today.