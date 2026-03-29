Subscribe
Live Update

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric marksheet to be OUT today at 1:15 PM at matricbiharboard.com

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric results for 15 lakh+ students will be released today at 1:15 PM at matricbiharboard.com. Get the direct link, topper list, pass percentage, and official announcement updates here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated29 Mar 2026, 12:11:28 PM IST
Advertisement
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Students can check results online by entering their Roll Code and Roll Number.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Students can check results online by entering their Roll Code and Roll Number.(BSEB)

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Bihar Board 10th Result on the official website today — 29 March 2026. As per the official announcement, Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar will announce the result in a press conference.

Over 15 lakh students registered for the exam this year that were conducted between 15 February and 25 February.

When and where to check result

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric examination can check and download their results on the following official websites at 1:15 PM–

  • result.biharboardonline.org
  • matricbiharboard.com

Students will need their Roll Code and Roll Number to download BSEB Class 10 scorecard.

Catch all BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here

Direct link to download Bihar Board matric result is provided below

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
29 Mar 2026, 12:11:16 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: What to do if BSEB website does not work

When Bihar Board 10th results are announced, it often likely for official websites to become unresponsive due to heavy traffic. Students must

  • Refresh after some time
  • Try alternate website
  • Use DigiLocker
  • Check via SMS or apps
  • Use direct link given here

29 Mar 2026, 11:58:04 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check matric scores via DigiLocker?

Students can check BSEB matric scores at DigiLocker by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit DigiLocker website or open app

Step 2: Login using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Step 3: Go to “Education” section

Step 4: Select Bihar School Examination Board

Step 5: Click on Matric Marksheet 2026

Step 6: Enter roll number and required details

Step 7: Bihar Board digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and save for future use

Advertisement
29 Mar 2026, 11:49:36 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric scorecards on same date as last year?

This year Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board 10th Result on 29 March — the same date on which matric scorecards were released last year.

29 Mar 2026, 11:34:52 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Last 5-year result dates at a glance

Matric result date over the last 5years is given below:

2025 - March 29

2024 - March 31

2023 - March 31

2022 - March 31

2021 - April 5

29 Mar 2026, 11:31:38 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Login credentials needed to access digital scorecard

Students will need their Roll Code and Roll Number to download BSEB Class 10 scorecard from the following official websites at 1:15 PM–

result.biharboardonline.org

matricbiharboard.com

29 Mar 2026, 11:28:18 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Qualifying marks

Students must score at least 33 per cent to pass Class where each subject carries 100 marks. Those who fail to score the minimum marks will have the option to appear for compartment exams later.

Advertisement
29 Mar 2026, 11:27:06 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Details to check on Class 10 marksheet

Students must check the following details on the online marksheet:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal/Practical marks

Division

Percentage/Grade

Pass/Fail status

29 Mar 2026, 11:26:24 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When will BSEB activate result link?

As per the official announcement, BSEB will activate result link at 1:15 PM. It listed two official portals where students can check their marksheet.

  • result.biharboardonline.org
  • matricbiharboard.com

29 Mar 2026, 11:21:05 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Sunil Kumar to announce BSEB Class 10 result

Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar will announce the result in a press conference scheduled for 1:15 PM.

29 Mar 2026, 11:18:35 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and security code before clicking on the submit button.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page displaying Bihar Board Class 10 result.

Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement
29 Mar 2026, 11:18:35 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 scorecard to be OUT today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board 10th Result today.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeEducationBSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric marksheet to be OUT today at 1:15 PM at matricbiharboard.com
Read Next Story