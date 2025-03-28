Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 date announced! Results to be OUT on Saturday, March 29 - check direct link, steps

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will announce the Class 10 matric result on March 29, Saturday.

As soon as the BSEB matric result is declared, students will be able to access and download the Bihar board Class 10 result from the websites – matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) confirmed the dates of the result on X, formerly Twitter.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025: How to download scorecard Candidates can download the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Results through these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Bihar board Class 10 result

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSEB Matric Result 2025 link available

Step 3: Enter roll number, roll code and press submit

Step 4: BSEB Class 10 result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Submit and download the BSEB matric result

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Topper given ₹ 1 lakh Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 exams topper was awarded ₹1 lakh along with a laptop. The second rank holder received ₹75,000 and a laptop, while the third rank holder was awarded ₹50,000 along with a laptop, reported The Indian Express.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result: How did students perform last year? In 2024, a total of 4,52,302 students secured the first division, of which 2,52,846 were boys and 1,99,456 students were girls.

The second division was earned by 5,24,965 students, including 2,52,121 boys and 2,72,844 girls.

A total of 3,80,732 students received the third division, with 1,66,093 boys and 2,14,639 girls.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025 The Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 will be announced by the Bihar Education Minister, Sunil Kumar.

Reportedly, the event will also be attended by S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Bihar, along with other dignitaries.

The official announcement will take place at the Auditorium, Main Building, Bihar School Examination Board, located on Sinha Library Road, Patna.