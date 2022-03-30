The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday said that they will declare the results for class 10 board examination tomorrow at 1 pm. The result can be checked on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

The results will be declared by State Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in the Education Department auditorium located in the Secretariat of Education.

This year 16.48 lakh students wrote the Bihar marticulation examination. The BSEB class 10 exams were held offline between 17 and 24 February across various centres in the state with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols of the government.

Once the result is announced, students can check it on the board’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Students must note that no physical copy of the marksheet will be sent to any student.

Starting from a mere 44.56% in 2016, the BSEB result success rate has jumped to 78.71% in 2021. Previously the matric results recorded a success rate of 80.73% in 2019 and 80.29% in 2020, respectively.

BSEB Class 10 Result date, time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the result on March 31 at 1 pm.

BSEB Class10 Result: Here's how to check your result online

-Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

-Click on the link ‘Bihar Board Class 10th 2022 Result’ on the homepage.

-A new window will open in front of you. Enter your roll number and password in it.

-After submitting the required credentials, the result will be displayed on your screen.

-Download the result and take its printout.

BSEB Class10 Result: Here's how to check your result via SMS

Students can also check their result through SMS. For this, open the SMS application on the mobile phone. Then type this message: ‘BIHAR10 (space) roll number’ and send it to 56263. The result will be available through SMS on the day of declaration.

BSEB Class10 Result:Passing Marks

To be declared pass in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 exam, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. In subjects that have internal or practical marks, the candidate needs to pass the theory and practical papers separately.

BSEB Class10 Result: Compartment Exam

The board will also conduct special and compartment exam for students who were absent and those who do not qualify in the main exam after declaring the results. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

BSEB Class10 Result: Helpline

Students appearing for Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 can contact BSEB helpline in case of any problem. Bihar Board officials can be contacted on 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.

