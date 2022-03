The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the results for Class 12 board examination 2022 today, 16 March. The result for intermediate examination will be announced at 3 pm by State Education Minister. Candidates are advised to check the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for regular updates.

Some latest reports have confirmed that the official website has crashed. There is no official statement from Board as to why this has happened. It is being assumed that the website has crashed due to heavy load. Over 13.5 lakh students are checking their results at the official websites.

The press conference to declare the result had also been delayed. No revised time has been issued and the officials are making arrangements. The conference was to be attended by the state education minister and BSEB chairperson. The officials of the Board have not arrived at the venue yet.

The Class 12 examinations were held from 1 to 14 February for arts, science, and commerce streams. The practical exams were held from 10-20 January. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.

The Board released the answer key for Class 12 examination on March 3 on the official website. The answer key comprised of objective questions, which constituted 50% of the total marks in the exam. The result when declared can be checked on the official websites.

Bihar board 12th result 2021 topper list will be released soon after declaration of result. The merit list will have toppers name from all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science along with their pass percentage.

Bihar board online result: How to check

Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the roll number and registration number

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Details in marksheet to be checked

Student name, Father’s name, College name, Roll code, Roll number, Registration number, Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts), Subject-wise marks obtained, Aggregate marks, Result status

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.