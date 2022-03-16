This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the results for Class 12 board examination 2022 today, 16 March.
The result for intermediate examination were slated to be announced at 3 pm by State Education Minister
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the results for Class 12 board examination 2022 today, 16 March. The result for intermediate examination will be announced at 3 pm by State Education Minister. Candidates are advised to check the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for regular updates.
Some latest reports have confirmed that the official website has crashed. There is no official statement from Board as to why this has happened. It is being assumed that the website has crashed due to heavy load. Over 13.5 lakh students are checking their results at the official websites.
The press conference to declare the result had also been delayed. No revised time has been issued and the officials are making arrangements. The conference was to be attended by the state education minister and BSEB chairperson. The officials of the Board have not arrived at the venue yet.
The Class 12 examinations were held from 1 to 14 February for arts, science, and commerce streams. The practical exams were held from 10-20 January. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.
The Board released the answer key for Class 12 examination on March 3 on the official website. The answer key comprised of objective questions, which constituted 50% of the total marks in the exam. The result when declared can be checked on the official websites.
Bihar board 12th result 2021 topper list will be released soon after declaration of result. The merit list will have toppers name from all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science along with their pass percentage.
Bihar board online result: How to check
Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in