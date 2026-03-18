Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 result 2026 Date: When will Intermediate results be declared at results.biharboardonline.com?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon be declaring the Intermediate or Class 12 results on its official website. The students, who appeared for the BSEB Class 12 exams 2026, should start checking the official website more often as the Bihar Board will first declare the BSEB Class 12 board exam result 2026 Date. The BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result will be declared on the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

According to the media reports, the Bihar Board will also release the toppers' list along with the Intermediate marks for Class 12 exams 2026.

Once the process to verifying the toppers is over, the Bihar board will announce the date of the BSEB Class 12 exams result 2026. The BSEB Class 12 result 2026 will be declared for all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce.

While the Bihar Board BSEB has not declared the Class 12 board exam 2026 result date, going by the last year's result date, the Intermediate results could be declared between March 19 and March 25, 2026.

Also Read | Bihar Board Result 2026 to be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon

Some reports have mentioned that the BSEB Class 10 result will be declared on March 20, before the Class 12 results. The Bihar Board has, however, have not released the official date of result announcement.

Official websites to check BSEB Class 12 result 2026: The students who appeared for the Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 result 2026, these are the websites they can check their results on: results.biharboardonline.com; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com

After Class 12, the BSEB will also declared Class 10 board exam results. Here's how to check Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 board exam result:

How to check Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 result 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Click Here For Intermediate Annual 12th Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and Captcha and enter Submit

Step 4: Your result will reflect on the screen.

Step 5: Save a copy for future purpose.

In 2025, a total of 12.92 lakh students passed the BSEB Class 12 board exam, reflecting a strong overall performance with a pass percentage of 86.56 per cent.

BSEB STET Result: In January, the BSEB declared the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, with 57.96 per cent of the candidates qualifying in the test.

According to a statement issued by the Board, the exams were conducted from October 14 to November 16 last year through computer-based test (CBT).