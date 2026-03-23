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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Intermediate results to be declared today at results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results for Arts, Science, and Commerce to be out today at 1:15 PM. Get the direct link, topper list, and pass percentage here.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated23 Mar 2026, 09:00:48 AM IST
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 result 2026
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 result 2026 (PTI)

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said that it will announce the Class 12 results on Monday, March 23. The BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result will be declared on the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB Class 12 result 2026 will be declared for all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce.

The Bihar Board will also release the toppers' list along with the Intermediate marks for Class 12 exams 2026.

BSEB Class 12 result 2026: Date and time

According to the Bihar Board, the results for the BSEB Class 12 exams 2026 or the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will be released on Monday, March 23, at 1:15 PM.

BSEB Class 12 result 2026: Step-by-step guide to download marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Click Here For Intermediate Annual 12th Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and Captcha

Step 4: Click on ‘View’ button to submit the response

Step 5: Your result will reflect on the screen.

Step 6: Save a copy for future use.

BSEB Class 12 result 2026: SMS result option

There are indications that students may be able to check results via SMS by sending:

“BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER” to 56263

However, this facility has not yet been officially confirmed, and students should rely on official websites for accurate and timely access.

Stay tuned on LiveMint for Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Follow updates here:
23 Mar 2026, 09:00:48 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where can you find login details?

Roll Number and Roll Code, required for logging in, are mentioned at the top of the Bihar Board Admit Card 2026.

23 Mar 2026, 08:43:12 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: What details are required to check result?

  • Roll Number
  • Roll Code
23 Mar 2026, 08:41:38 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check result via SMS?

Students can check results via SMS by messaging “BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER” to 56263.

However, this facility has not yet been officially confirmed, and students should rely on official websites for accurate and timely access.

23 Mar 2026, 08:12:06 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Which streams will get their result today?

The BSEB Class 12 result 2026 will be declared for all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce.

23 Mar 2026, 08:07:42 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Here's what to do if website shows login error

In case of a login error, students must refresh the BSEB Result Page and submit their credentials again.

23 Mar 2026, 07:52:18 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to download result?

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Click Here For Intermediate Annual 12th Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and Captcha

Step 4: Click on ‘View’ button to submit the response

Step 5: Your result will reflect on the screen.

Step 6: Save a copy for future use.

23 Mar 2026, 07:44:06 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: What time will BSEB Class 12 exams be announced?

According to the Bihar Board, the results for the BSEB Class 12 exams 2026 or the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will be released on Monday, March 23, at 1:15 PM.

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